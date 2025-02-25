Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enovix by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 963.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This trade represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENVX

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.