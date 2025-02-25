Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 541 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 36,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $449,318.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.