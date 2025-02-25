Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

