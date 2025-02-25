Sanctuary Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,368 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,020. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $148,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,575. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,593,095. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

