Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.62 ($5.81) and traded as low as GBX 440.50 ($5.56). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.63), with a volume of 8,581 shares traded.

Science Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 454.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 460.62. The company has a market cap of £199.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Science Group Company Profile

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

