Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

