Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2,753.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $69.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

