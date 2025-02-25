SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives $30.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SLM from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,292.50. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth about $140,442,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 797.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 704,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after buying an additional 626,412 shares during the period. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLM stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.73%. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

