Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Smithfield Foods Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Smithfield Foods stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. Smithfield Foods has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $22.03.

In other Smithfield Foods news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich purchased 2,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 13,043,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $260,869,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,025,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,515,060. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,000. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Smithfield Foods Company Profile

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

