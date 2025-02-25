Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Smithfield Foods in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Smithfield Foods news, insider Tennille J. Checkovich purchased 2,000 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd/Adr Wh sold 13,043,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $260,869,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,025,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,515,060. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,000. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Smithfield Foods Company Profile
Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Smithfield Foods
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for Smithfield Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithfield Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.