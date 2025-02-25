Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $3.60. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 19,086 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Sono-Tek in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SOTK

Sono-Tek Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $57.96 million, a PE ratio of 52.57 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Analysts anticipate that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sono-Tek

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sono-Tek by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.