SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4,068.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XSD stock opened at $240.28 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.09 and a fifty-two week high of $273.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

