Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Standex International by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 18,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Standex International from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $154.45 and a 1 year high of $212.65.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.