State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,188 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WD. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2,259,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,568,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WD opened at $82.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.53. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.18). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

