State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,364 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 138,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total value of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at $978,137.16. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

