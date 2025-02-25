State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.90 Million Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $214,160.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,606.50. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

