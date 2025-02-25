State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,199 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 227,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 59,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 819.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

