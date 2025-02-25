State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 843 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 280.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,293,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE PIPR opened at $280.05 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $351.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.30.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.