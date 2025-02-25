State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,611 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.27. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

