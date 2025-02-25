Summa Corp. Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summa Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 810,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 53.4% of Summa Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Summa Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $108,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 580,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

