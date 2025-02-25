Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $251.39 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

