Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,294.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,288.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.12. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $493.40 and a 52 week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.