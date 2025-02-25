TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect TG Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $100.67 million for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

TGTX opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.17 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Insider Activity at TG Therapeutics

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 11,337 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $343,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,313,443.28. This trade represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

