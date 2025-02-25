The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IPG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 55,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.11. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $155.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.