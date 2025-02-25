The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 83.27 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 87.60 ($1.11). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.04), with a volume of 357,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.27. The company has a market capitalization of £384.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.48.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Rank Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 EPS for the current year.

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

