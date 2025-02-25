The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 427.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -549.99%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $38,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,553,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,499,556.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,164 shares of company stock worth $15,789,544 over the last 90 days. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

