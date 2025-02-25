The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Toro by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 618,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 996,664.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 498,332 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $29,146,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 334,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

