Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 2,018.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of TDW stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen acquired 41,615 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,016.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,046.34. The trade was a 30.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DNB Markets started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

