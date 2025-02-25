Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.01 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 44.10 ($0.56). Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.56), with a volume of 12,801 shares traded.

Tissue Regenix Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.44 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

About Tissue Regenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Tissue Regenix is a leading medical device company in regenerative medicine. The Company’s patented decellularisation technology (dCELL®) removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue, leaving an acellular tissue scaffold not rejected by the patient’s body that can be used to repair diseased or damaged body structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tissue Regenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tissue Regenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.