Titan International (TWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $394.37 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $544.58 million, a P/E ratio of -71.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on Titan International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

