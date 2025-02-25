Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.36 and traded as high as C$17.55. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.49, with a volume of 206,060 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Transcontinental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

