Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 562.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the third quarter worth $184,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 77,384 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $3,029,583.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 708,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,724,424.85. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

