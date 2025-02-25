Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,063 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.43 and a 1-year high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

