Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,113 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 7,537.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,060,000 after buying an additional 70,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JMST stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.82.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

