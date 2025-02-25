Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

AIRR stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

