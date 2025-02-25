Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 166.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,371,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 36.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 109,886 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 189.9% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 161,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,841,000 after buying an additional 105,659 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $23,321,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38,432.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.83.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.