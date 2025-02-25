Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1,129.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

Badger Meter stock opened at $205.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.87 and a 12-month high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

