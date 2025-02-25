Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IDACORP by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,389,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 359,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,789,000 after buying an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 544,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 67,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3,692.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 950,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,981,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.20.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.2 %

IDA stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.47 and a 12 month high of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $398.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.77%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

