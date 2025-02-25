Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays boosted their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. The trade was a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.