Truist Financial Corp Buys 159 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

