Truist Financial Corp Buys 9,046 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $248,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.06. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

