Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 37.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,233,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1,061.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,323,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,522 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Sun Communities by 58.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 959,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,728,000 after acquiring an additional 355,427 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 168.7% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 559,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 351,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Sun Communities by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 277,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,098,000 after acquiring an additional 215,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

