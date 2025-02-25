Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.29% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

