Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,465 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,277,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 100,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,945,000 after purchasing an additional 86,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 393.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,550.75. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $99.06 and a 1-year high of $138.27. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.