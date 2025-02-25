Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Agree Realty by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

