Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parsons alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PSN shares. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Parsons from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Parsons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $57.22 and a one year high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.