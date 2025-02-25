Truist Financial Corp Has $3.18 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 2.3 %

LOPE stock opened at $177.59 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.17 and a twelve month high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.03.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.62 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,366.18. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

