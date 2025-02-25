Truist Financial Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $145.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

