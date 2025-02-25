Truist Financial Corp Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $1,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $4,366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $267.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.54. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.74 and a one year high of $459.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total transaction of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,932.25. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $67,183.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,455.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,979 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on MongoDB from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.