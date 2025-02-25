Truist Financial Corp Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 99,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KKM Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTF opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $80.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $521.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

