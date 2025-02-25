Truist Financial Corp Has $3.69 Million Stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $86.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

